City Council Election Update: Now Eight Candidates, Two Ballot Initiatives

By Eric Heinz



Three more candidates have entered the San Clemente City Council election race for the three seats that are up for decision on Nov. 6.

As of 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, Gene W. James, Brad Malamud and Ed Ward all pulled nomination papers. The other five candidates who have already pulled are Dan Bane, Don Brown, Wayne Eggleston, Tiffany Robson Leet and incumbent Kathy Ward. More candidates are expected to join as the nomination period continues. The deadline to file nomination papers with signatures is 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Additionally, the City Council voted at its July 24 meeting to add a ballot initiative that would increase the “hotel tax” (transient occupancy tax or TOT) from 10 percent to 12.5 percent of every hotel bill. This would bring in an estimated $570,000 to the city.

Mayor Tim Brown said that as the city’s residents ask for more public safety and amenities, this could help with those costs.

The same ballot initiative was proposed in 2016, but it would have increased the tax to 13 percent, and failed by just eight votes.

Another ballot initiative, submitted by residents, will be decided this year—whether to separate San Clemente into voting districts.

City Council representatives are expected to sign their supporting arguments for the hotel tax ballot measure at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at the City Council Chambers at 100 Avenida Presidio; rebuttals to the ballot measure are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 910 Calle Negocio. The full statement of the ballot initiative arguments will be published by the City Clerk following press time. Check www.sanclementetimes.com for updates.