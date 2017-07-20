City Council May Consider Advertising on Trolleys

By Eric Heinz

Council member Steve Swartz on Tuesday suggested the Council look at possible advertising opportunities on its Summer Trolley Program in the hopes that it would generate enough revenue to sustain another trolley car to expand the program.

Swartz mentioned that the city’s program is outpacing its neighboring cities in ridership and could benefit from the expansion.

The last figures provided by the city to the San Clemente Times showed an average of 60 riders per hour at each stop. The requirement for the city to maintain its grant from the Orange County Transportation Authority, which funds most of the trolley’s needs, is 10 per hour.

Taking no immediate action, Mayor Kathy Ward said she would like to revisit the discussion following the end of the season when the city will receive its final data on ridership. This is the first year the city of San Clemente has participated in the program. Visit www.sctrolley.com to track the trolley’s routes.