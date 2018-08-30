City Council Prohibits All Types of Smoking in Public Parks, Parking Lots, Open Spaces

By Eric Heinz

The San Clemente City Council voted to prohibit smoking in beach parking lots as well as all public parks and parking lots as well as open spaces at its Aug. 21 meeting.

It was already illegal to smoke in enclosed areas within the city of San Clemente, such as in restaurants and other businesses.

Vaping, or the use of electronic cigarettes, also is prohibited, as city attorney Scott Smith said state law mandates all forms of smoking must be prohibited when a city enacts such laws, and vaping falls under that category.

Update, Aug. 30: The City Council is poised to make an amendment to its ordinance to include vaping at its Tuesday, Sept. 4 meeting, according to the agenda posted on Wednesday evening.

City Councilmembers voted to take a closer look at the ordinance to see if there are any other forms of smoking that could fall under its authority. The city’s current enforcement of smoking in unlawful places is a $50 ticket.