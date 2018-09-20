City Council Re-approves $18,000 for Sidewalk Cleaning

By Eric Heinz
Sidewalks in the area of El Camino Real and Avenida Del Mar have been getting a bit too filthy for some people’s liking, and on Tuesday night, Sept. 18, the City Council approved to fund the cleaning once again.
Earlier this year during its budget processes, the city scrapped $18,000 from the city’s sidewalk cleaning budget in order to help facilitate the costs of additional Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The city typically has the sidewalks cleaned in the area twice a year, once in August after the summer events and once in the winter before Puttin’ on the Glitz, which takes place on Del Mar.
The city is still accepting bids for the project. The lowest so far, City Manager James Makshanoff said, is $26,000 to clean the area twice a year.
cleaning pavers with a pressure washer degrades the pavers.
you would think the merchants would clean their own sidewalk but their not allowed to wash down their sidewalks , water shed task force
at ten dollars a sq foot thats 2600 sq -4′ wide is 650 running feet of missing sidewalk we could install for the safewalk to school ,,, or what program should be in place by now a safewalk to the beach
is the DBA worth it the dead beat association ,, who cleans my sidewalk ?
hate to use that money to install missing sidewalks or for the safe walk to school program that by now should be the safe walk to the beach program if not for abuse by council