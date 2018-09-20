City Council Re-approves $18,000 for Sidewalk Cleaning

By Eric Heinz

Sidewalks in the area of El Camino Real and Avenida Del Mar have been getting a bit too filthy for some people’s liking, and on Tuesday night, Sept. 18, the City Council approved to fund the cleaning once again.

Earlier this year during its budget processes, the city scrapped $18,000 from the city’s sidewalk cleaning budget in order to help facilitate the costs of additional Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The city typically has the sidewalks cleaned in the area twice a year, once in August after the summer events and once in the winter before Puttin’ on the Glitz, which takes place on Del Mar.

The city is still accepting bids for the project. The lowest so far, City Manager James Makshanoff said, is $26,000 to clean the area twice a year.