City Crowns Middle School Basketball Champion

San Clemente Times

The excitement of the NCAA basketball tournament extended across the country to San Clemente on March 21, as dozens of local youth basketball players took to the courts at the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area to create their own memorable March moment.

Players representing Bernice Ayer, Shorecliffs, Vista Del Mar and private middle schools played in the city of San Clemente’s middle school basketball league’s end-of-season tournament.

After hours of action, the Vista del Mar Markos team were crowned league champions and went on to win the tournament as well.

The tournament was the final exclamation point on a season that started back in January. Every school played one game a week at sites around the city, and every team got a chance to play in the postseason tournament.

In the league championship game, Vista del Mar defeated Shorecliffs. The Vista del Mar team includes: River Bagley, Wyatt Davies, Nathan Goltara, Thomas Hattan, David Houmis Jr., Joey Lederer, Jack Moulin and Stephen Tong. The team is coached by Greg Neth.

The recreation department’s spring volleyball league is now underway, and is open to interested players. For more information on the league and the recreation department’s offerings, visit www.san-clemente.org/recreation.