City Files Litigation Against Sober Living Facilities

Since extending a moratorium on the establishment of sober living residences and addiction treatment facilities, the city of San Clemente has since filed lawsuits against several facilities since mid-August.

Some of the facilities listed in closed session discussions from Tuesday’s City Council meeting include San Clemente Bonita Plaza, Sobertec LLC and 449 Recovery Inc.

The city alleges the companies have violated municipal codes and, as part of the damages, they said the centers should close within the city limits or have a temporary injunction placed upon them. The extent of temporary injunctions was not explained in detail in the lawsuits.

City Attorney Scott Smith said there are various other companies that are in pending or existing litigation since the moratorium was established last month. Prior to that the city had implemented a 45-day moratorium on the businesses.

The extension of the moratorium is scheduled to last for another 10 months. —Eric Heinz