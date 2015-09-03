City Files Litigation Against Sober Living Facilities

Since extending a moratorium on the establishment of sober living residences and addiction treatment facilities, the city of San Clemente has since filed lawsuits against several facilities since mid-August.
Some of the facilities listed in closed session discussions from Tuesday’s City Council meeting include San Clemente Bonita Plaza, Sobertec LLC and 449 Recovery Inc.
The city alleges the companies have violated municipal codes and, as part of the damages, they said the centers should close within the city limits or have a temporary injunction placed upon them. The extent of temporary injunctions was not explained in detail in the lawsuits.
City Attorney Scott Smith said there are various other companies that are in pending or existing litigation since the moratorium was established last month. Prior to that the city had implemented a 45-day moratorium on the businesses.
The extension of the moratorium is scheduled to last for another 10 months. —Eric Heinz
Good riddens sobertek and 449 recovery
Sobertec is a total money grab. I was lied to about everything before hand. None of the houses are near the beach, the food is terrible. One night we only got Mac and cheese for dinner and we had hot dogs multiple times. The group’s were ok as long as the person leading it could keep control. At least half the group’s would turn into people joking around, bragging about drug use, or sexual exploits. It was very frustrating. The staff never knew what was going on, you were never told anything, and you were constantly waiting on things. The majority of the staff was rude and if you needed something it was almost impossible to get it. The vans constantly had to many people in them. Everytime they made a mistake they tried to say it was some kind of learning opportunity and they wouldn’t apologize. The weekend before I got there my house had been on lock down, because medication had been stolen out of the safe. They took phones and people were locked in their rooms. That is until they figured out that it had to have been staff. None of the staff got in trouble and the patients weren’t even given an apology. The entire experience was terrible. There are much better facilities than this one.
Thank you for the useful information which can be used to fight unscrupulous operators who wont control their residents.
Good job San Clemente! Too bad the City of San Juan never intervened like this when we were fighting a sober living home back in 2001-2002.