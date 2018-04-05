City Hall Now Located at 910 Calle Negocio; City Council Meetings, Police to Remain at Presidio

San Clemente Times

On Thursday, April 5, the city of San Clemente announced that City Hall is now located at 910 Calle Negocio, the same offices where the Public Works and Community Development Departments have been operating for more than a decade.

“All services previously provided at the former City Hall site, 100 Avenida Presidio, have officially moved to the new City Hall site at 910 Calle Negocio,” the release stated. “These services include city manager’s office, city clerk, utility billing, human resources, and finance and administrative services. City Council meetings will continue to be held at the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio. The San Clemente Police Services substation will remain at 100 Avenida Presidio. The city has also installed a new drive-thru utility billing drop box at 910 Calle Negocio to receive payments. This consolidation of public services will benefit the community and the residents it serves.”

“Now that all city services are under one roof, we can work more closely together in a collaborative environment that translates into providing better city services to our customers, the residents and local businesses,” City Manager James Makshanoff stated in a press release.

More information and hours of services can be found at www.san-clemente.org.