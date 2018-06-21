City Launches Homeless Resources Website

San Clemente Times

People can now access information about resources for homeless people on the city of San Clemente’s website. The resources include a list of dos and don’ts when interacting with homeless people, numbers to call when searching for assistance homeless people and more.

“As part of the City’s ongoing effort to reduce homelessness and to address the concern of residents, the City has partnered with Mercy House, a homeless outreach provider, to better understand the needs of the homeless within the community,” according to a statement on the city’s website. “Mercy House staff will work closely with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to provide outreach and case management for homeless individuals and families they encounter. They will also provide the appropriate resources for those in need of assistance.”

Throughout the debates and court cases related to homelessness in Orange County, the city has sought various options for reducing its population of people who are homeless. But the city has also been defensive against opening a shelter for homeless people, as have many cities in Orange County as of late, and was forced to zone certain areas of the city for such a facility following a lawsuit ruling.

Homelessness issues continue to be a point of contention at City Council meetings. There have been few such meetings in the last three years that have taken place without at least one member of the public speaking about homelessness in San Clemente.

Click the link here to find out more. http://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/housing-social-services/homeless-resources