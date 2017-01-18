City Looks for Vendors for Concessions Stand at North Beach

San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente announced on Wednesday that it will accept requests for proposals (RFP) from “experienced concessionaires to operate one or both of two beach concession locations,” according to a press release.

The locations include the Pier Bait & Tackle food and service at the end of the San Clemente Pier and/or the North Beach food service concession near the entrance of the San Clemente Coastal Trail at North Beach.

Bidders may provide a proposal for one or both concession locations based on the scope of services defined in the Request for Proposal. The RFP may be accessed through the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org by selecting the Departments & Services tab/Business Services/Purchasing Bid information menus. Select new vendor registration to review and download the RFP. Complete bidding instructions and conditions are available on the vendor portal. Proposals must be submitted to the city by Wednesday, Feb. 15.