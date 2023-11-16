ORDINANCE NO. 1762

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of November 7, 2023, adopted the following ordinance:



Ordinance No. 1762 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTIONS 2.04.010 THROUGH 2.04.012 TO THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE, ESTABLISHING A BY-DISTRICT ELECTION PROCESS IN FOUR COUNCIL DISTRICTS WITH AN ELECTIVE OFFICE OF MAYOR PURSUANT TO CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS CODE § 10010 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE §§ 34871(C) AND 34886 AND SETTING MAYORAL TERM LIMITS.



A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting of October 17, 2023, and was adopted at the Regular City Council meeting of November 7, 2023 by the following vote:



AYES: CABRAL, KNOBLOCK, LOEFFLER

NOES: ENMEIER, MAYOR DUNCAN

ABSENT: NONE

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council