ORDINANCE NOS. 1764, 1765, 1766, 1767 and 1768

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Special and Regular Meeting of December 5, 2023, adopted the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1764 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 12.28.020 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE PROHIBITION OF BICYCLES, INCLUDING ELECTRIC BICYCLES CLASS 1 AND CLASS 2, ON THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE.

Ordinance No. 1765 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 1.04.070 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, RELATING TO THE CIVIC CENTER LOCATED AT 910 CALLE NEGOCIO, SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA 92673.

Ordinance No. 1766 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 1.04.080 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, RELATING TO DESIGNATING PUBLIC PLACES FOR POSTING OFFICIAL CITY DOCUMENTS AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 93.

Ordinance No. 1767 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2.04.020 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, RELATING TO LOCATION OF CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 411.

Ordinance No. 1768 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2.29.010 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE TO CHANGE THE COASTAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE FROM A FIVE MEMBER COMMITTEE TO A SEVEN MEMBER COMMITTEE.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the said Ordinances are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinances were introduced at the Regular City Council meeting of November 7, 2023, and were adopted at the Special and Regular City Council meeting of December 5, 2023 by the following vote:

AYES: CABRAL, ENMEIER, KNOBLOCK, LOEFFLER, MAYOR DUNCAN

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council