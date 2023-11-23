NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1762 TO MODIFY THE DISTRICT ELECTIONS MAP.

Information on this item is on file in the City Clerk’s office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Laura Campagnolo, City Clerk and (949) 361-8301 or campagnolol@san-clemente.org. The proposed amended map is also available on the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org/districtelections. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or provide written communication via email to districtelections@san-clemente.org, to the City Council to express their opinions related to the content of the proposed map and ordinance.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council