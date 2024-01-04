NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JANUARY 18, 2024 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Public Hearing Project (PHP) 23-460, Davis Remodel and Addition, 316 W. Avenida Gaviota

A request for a Development Permit (DP) 23-459 and Minor Exception Permit (MEP) 23-461 to remodel and expand an existing 3,046 sq. ft. single family residence located at 316 W Avenida Gaviota. Minor exceptions are required because the residence is nonconforming in the existing rear setback, and the project includes an addition a 1,037 sq. ft. of internal floor area and a minor encroachment into the front setback. The project also proposes to remodel and expand decks and construct a second garage, located at this site across the street from a historic property and within the Residential Low Zoning District and Coastal Zone Overlay.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) due to negligible or no expansion of the proposed use.

The application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge the project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator