NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

A zoning text amendment to San Clemente Municipal Code (SCMC) Section 17.28.206 – Temporary Parklet Dining.

At the public hearing, the City Council will consider a zoning text amendment to San Clemente Municipal Code (SCMC) Section 17.28.206 – Temporary Parklet Dining – which establishes permitting and licensing guidelines for temporary outdoor dining facilities. The proposed amendment would extend the “Parklet Program” under this Section to July 1, 2026 in accordance with Assembly Bill 1217. The City Council will consider whether the project be found Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), including under CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (14 CCR § 15301, Class 1: Existing Facilities); Section 15303(e) (14 CCR 15303(e), Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures); Section 15304(e) (14 CCR § 15304(e), Class 4: Minor Alterations to Land); Section 15305(b) (14 CCR § 15305(b), Class 5: Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations); and Section 15311 (14 CCR § 15311, Class 11: Accessory Structures).

Materials for this project are on-file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Tamara Tatich with the Planning Division at (949) 498-6083 or TatichT@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the San Clemente Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Laura Campagnolo

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council