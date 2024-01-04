NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Conditional Permit 1021/ Voluntary Compliance Agreement/ and Wireless Screening Form and the Property Located at 616 Del Dios, Assessor’s Parcel Number 690-552-05.

At the public hearing pursuant to San Clemente Municipal Code (SCMC) Sections 17.12.150 and 17.12.175, the City Council will consider whether to make changes to or revoke approved applications related to a telecommunications facility located at 616 Del Dios, including a Conditional Permit issued by the County of Orange in 1962 (as thereafter modified and approved by the City), Voluntary Compliance Agreement between American Tower Corporation and the City dated on or about July 6, 2023, and Wireless Communications Facilities Application Screening Form WMS 23-231 filed by Dish Wireless, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, and may consider initiating litigation related to the same. The City Council will also consider whether any action that it takes that qualifies as a project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, including, but not limited to, pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301, 15302, 15303, 15304, 15305 and 15321.

Materials for this matter are on-file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Tamara Tatich with the Planning Division at (949) 498-6083 or TatichT@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., in the San Clemente Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Laura Campagnolo

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council