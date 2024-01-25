NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 8, 2024 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Temporary Use Permit (TUP) 24-011, American Crown Circus 2024 at the Outlets of San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa

A request to operate a circus event at the Outlets at San Clemente located at 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa. Setup for the event, including temporary circus structures, is from March 5-6, 2024. Show dates are March 8-10, 2024 and March 15-17, 2024. Breakdown is on March 18-19, 2024. Expected attendance is 150 to 200 people per day of the event.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15311 (Class 11: Accessory Structures).

Public Hearing Project (PHP) 24-032, Carr Residence Spa, 116 Via San Sebastian

A request for a Minor Exception Permit (MEP) 22-169 to install a spa within the street side yard setback at an existing single-family residence located at 116 Via San Sebastian. The spa will be located behind an existing 6’ tall slump block wall within the street side yard setback.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

The application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge the project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator