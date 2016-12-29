City Opens Application Process for Committee Appointments

San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente had three resignations before the end of the year in City Council-appointed committees. The Council voted at its Dec. 20 meeting to open the application process for people to fill the terms of the resigned committee appointees.

The City Clerk’s Office will accept applications through Tuesday, Jan. 17 for the following committees:

Golf Course Committee – One vacancy for a term to expire June 30, 2018 Click here to download a Golf Course Committee application.

Human Affairs Committee – 2 vacancies for terms to expire June 30, 2017. Click here to download a Human Affairs Committee application.

Talega Representative to the Friends of the Reserve Commission – 1 vacancy for a term to expire June 30, 2018. Click here to download an application for the Talega representative to the Friends of the Reserve Commission.

The meeting to appoint applicants to the city’s committees will be announced on the city’s website, www.san-clemente.org.

For more information visit http://san-clemente.org/Home/Components/News/News/3011/16 .