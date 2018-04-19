City Reaches Settlement Agreement in Lawsuit with Vacation Rental Alliance

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente and a faction of people who rent their homes on rental websites came to an agreement after the people filed a lawsuit against the city in 2016, City Attorney Scott Smith said during his usual City Council meeting report.

During that year, the city implemented a restriction on short-term lodging units (STLU) after receiving dozens of complaints from residents who said the STLU vacationers were disrupting their neighborhoods. The opponents to the units said vacationers should stay in places designated to handle the density of people and the alleged late-night festivities that are noisy.

The details of the settlement were not readily available by press time on April 18, and Orange County Superior Court records online show there is a court trial scheduled for Aug. 3. More details on this story will be provided when they become available.