City Releases Draft Environmental Document for Outlets Signage

By Eric Heinz

On Nov. 13, the city of San Clemente released a draft supplemental environmental impact report (SEIR) on the proposed freeway-oriented signs at the Outlets at San Clemente.

Signage for the Outlets was approved when the project was first established in 1998. An amendment to the plan in 2007 looked at alternative options for the signage, but some of the key components to the environmental impact report were not added.

Since then, the city initiated a draft SEIR to address those final portions. The city is the lead agency on the SEIR.

Craig Realty Group, the owner of the Outlets, sued the city of San Clemente in July after more than $16,000 in fines were levied against the shopping center businesses for temporary signs remaining on building sidings after their permitted timeframe.

Permanent signage for the Outlets is still being reviewed by city staff and will be considered by city government when the environmental processes have completed.

People can review the documents now and comment on the SEIR by Jan. 5. Comments must be submitted to outletsigns@san-clemente.org. Additionally, the Outlets at San Clemente are hosting a Community Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Outlets, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa in San Clemente. Enter the event via the Customer Service Office at the Outlets. The event is open to the public. City Council will make the final determination to approve the signage.