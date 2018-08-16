City of San Clemente Continues to Accuse The Toll Roads of Not Providing Public Documents; TCA Disputes Claims

By Eric Heinz

Minutes before the Thursday, Aug. 9, Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) meeting at its headquarters in Irvine, the city of San Clemente distributed a press release claiming that it has still not received the documents it requested from The Toll Road administrators, months after filing for them.

The city is trying to find out exactly how much the TCA has paid consultants and for studies related to the various proposed toll roads, some of which would go through San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

City Councilmember Kathy Ward challenged the TCA’s assertion that it has fulfilled the request.

San Clemente already has filed lawsuits against the TCA demanding the documents.

The documents the city of San Clemente is requesting include four years of contracts with invoices from various consulting and legal partners, contracts with TCA’s public relations firm Venture Strategic and other invoices.

“In closed session, the Boards of the San Joaquin Hills and Foothill Eastern Transportation Corridor Agencies voted unanimously to defend against the lawsuit entitled City of San Clemente v. Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, et al.,” TCA spokesperson Sarah King said in an email statement.

Another lawsuit the city filed challenges the protective agreement forged in 2016 between the TCA and the Save San Onofre Coalition. Directors Steve Schwartz and Kathy Ward abstained from the vote.

“TCA has responded to numerous Public Records Act requests over the past year, each time complying with its obligations under the Public Records Act,” said TCA legal counsel George Joseph in an email. “TCA’s response to the City of San Clemente’s request has been no different. Moreover, contrary to the assertions in the city’s press release…TCA has provided all of the requested documents. Some of the documents took some time to provide because they included requests for expense reports which needed to be searched for in storage and then redacted to remove credit card or social security information, etc.; but all of the requested information and documents have been provided.”

Under the California Public Records Act, government agencies must respond within 10 days of a request and then have 10 days to fulfill that request unless they request for an extension to provide documents.

The city of San Clemente’s legal firm Best Best & Krieger has done work in the amount of at least $260,000 for legal services in regard to Toll Road-related litigation, but the city’s attorney, Scott Smith, said at recent City Council meetings that these costs are based on a contingency, meaning the city hasn’t yet been billed for such work.

Some residents in San Clemente have questioned whether the city will be billed that amount or not at the end of it all. At the TCA’s meeting, public speakers remarked about the resources San Clemente has put forth to confront The Toll Road process.

During the Aug. 9 meeting, the TCA joint board voted to conduct additional traffic studies on the Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency and San Joaquin Transportation Corridor Agency for future traffic conditions; the cost of the studies was approved for $245,000 and $36,000, respectively.

The TCA is currently working on a draft scoping document—more than 1,200 pages in length—that it expects to present to Caltrans by the end of the year. The document, the PSR-PSD study, will assist in the completion of the draft environmental document the TCA expects to have completed by mid-2019 on the proposed toll roads.