City of San Clemente to Host Briefing on Seismic Activity on Tuesday, Nov. 28

Content provided by the city of San Clemente

The city of San Clemente invites members of the public to attend a seismic briefing on Tuesday, November 28, at 6 p.m. Mayor Pro Tem Tim Brown, who was the city’s representative on the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station’s (SONGS) Community Engagement Panel until earlier in November, will emcee the meeting.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall located at 100 Avenida Presidio in San Clemente. At the briefing, Dr. Neal Driscoll will provide a presentation on seismic risk. Dr. Driscoll is Professor of Geology and Geophysics at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego. New research will be presented that his team has conducted that will help make for more informed public debate about seismic risks and possible responses.

San Clemente, being an urban coastal area, is considered an important community right in one of the areas that Dr. Driscoll and his team have studied. The intent of the seismic briefing is to share the Scripps team’s findings with surrounding communities for their consideration with respect to broader impacts,such as building codes. The findings have relevance well beyond the SONGS site.

This presentation is recommended for first responders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers, deputies and firefighters, emergency planners, and the general public. Published manuscripts from this work are available by visiting the Southern California Edison website at: http://www.songscommunity.com/cep-events/021617_event.asp

Characterizing the Seismic Setting Offshore Southern California

Neal Driscoll (SIO) and Graham Kent (UNR)

(1) Assessing alternative models for recent offshore deformation and seismic hazard – Hypothesized Oceanside Blind thrust vs. segmented strike-slip faults.

(2) Characterization of the Newport Inglewood/Rose Canyon Fault segmentation, rupture implications.

(3) Near and far-field Tsunami Hazard for the Inner California Borderlands.

Brief bio for Neal Driscoll

Dr. Neal Driscoll is a professor of geology and geophysics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. He obtained his Ph.D. from Columbia University in geology and geophysics. He has worked at Columbia University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution as a research Scientist. Dr. Driscoll’s primary interest is in tectonic deformation, specifically fault segmentation and interaction. One area of his research has focused on fault activity and recurrence intervals. Professor Driscoll has published over 100 peer reviewed articles in top journals.