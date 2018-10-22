City Releases Schedule for Toll Road Town Hall Oct. 24

By Eric Heinz

The city of San Clemente is scheduled to host a “Toll Road Town Hall” to provide residents a brief overview of the South County Traffic Relief Effort Project Study Report-Project Development Support (PSR-PDS) conducted by The Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA), part of the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) in cooperation with Caltrans District 12, according to a press release from the city.

The PSR-PDS is a more-than-1,200-page document that details the plans TCA is studying regarding traffic relief. It examines the different proposals and possible scenarios, some of which seek the taking of land and property through eminent domain. TCA is trying to extend its SR-241 to I-5 and/or seek managed lanes on the freeway.

The public may submit written comments/documentation, record a video comment or speak publicly, all of which will be transmitted to the TCA and Caltrans.

Such comments should be emailed to tollroadinfo@san-clemente.org. All correspondence sent to this email will be included in the city’s submittal to the TCA and Caltrans.

The forum will take place 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the San Clemente Community Center Auditorium, 100 N. Calle Seville. Members of the TCA, Caltrans and the San Clemente City Council will be present.

More details on the forum can be found here.

Format

1. Moderator: Explanation of Town Hall (5 min.) Stan Oftelie

2. Introductions by Moderator (5 min.) Stan Oftelie

3. TCA (10 min.) Mike Chesney, P.E., Chief Strategy Officer (TCA) & David Speirs, P.E., Project Director (HNTB)

4. OCTA (10 min.) Darrell Johnson, CEO (OCTA)

5. IBI Group (10 min.) Bill Delo, AICP, Project Manager (IBI Group)

6. City of San Clemente (10 min.) James Makshanoff, City Manager (City of San Clemente)

7. Public Comments and Speakers (7-8 p.m.) Stan Oftelie moderates

8. Closing Comments (3 min. each)

a. TCA

b. OCTA

c. City of San Clemente (Mayor Brown & Councilmember Kathy Ward)