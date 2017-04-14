City Scoreboard: Barton Places Second in National Ski Championships

San Clemente Times

Finn Barton Places Second in National Ski Championships

When the public address announcer for the NASTAR National Championships read the name Finn Barton aloud to the crowd gathered in Steamboat, Colorado, on March 26, it was followed by a moment of stunned amusement.

The announcer got a kick out of the fact that Barton, a 12-year-old resident from sunny San Clemente, had placed second overall in the bronze division at the largest amateur grass-roots skiing circuit in the country.

Barton, a sixth-grader who attends Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, specializes in the Giant Slalom event and raced four times over two days against some of the top youth skiers in the country. Barton led the bronze division after day one and finished in second place at the end of day two, when the temperatures hovered in the 20s.

Barton began skiing when he was 3 years old, according to his father Curtis Barton, and tries to train as often as school will allow him.

Barton went through a rigorous qualifying process to reach the NASTAR Nationals. He had to have a top-10 skiing handicap in the nation, or be ranked inside the top-5 of individual state rankings. Barton trains often in Utah, and earned a spot in Nationals by cracking into the state’s top-5 ranking earlier this year.

Glasgow Collecting Golf Clubs for Marines

San Clemente resident Donald Glasgow is collecting new and used golf club sets and golf balls for Marines stationed out of Camp Pendleton.

Glasgow has been collecting golf equipment for eight years, and collects, cleans and organizes all of the equipment into full sets for Marines. The full sets are donated to Marines at a charity golf tournament later in the year.

Glasgow can be reached via email at donglasgow45@aol.com, or over the phone at 949.481.0116.