San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Friends of SC Foundation to Hold Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will hold its seventh annual charity golf tournament at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course on Friday, June 23.

The course is an important fundraiser for the Friends of SC Foundation, which donates funds and assists the city’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department initiatives.

The Friends of SC Foundation is seeking golfers who would like to play as singles, or create a foursome, as well as tee sponsors. Cost for an individual golfer is $150 and cost for a foursome is $500. Each golfer will receive a complimentary pair of Rainbow Sandals.

For more information or to register, visit www.friendsofsanclemente.org.

Triton Rising Star Youth Football Camp to Begin in July

The San Clemente High School football coaching staff will be conducting its annual Triton Rising Stars Youth Football Camp on campus beginning July 10.

The camp is open to interested youth players ranging from first grade to middle school. The first session, for first- to- fifth-graders, will run from July 10 to July 13. The second session, for middle schoolers, will run July 17 to July 20.

All camps run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and campers will be taught all aspects of the game.

For more information or to register, visit www.tritonfootball.com.