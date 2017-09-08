City Scoreboard: Men’s Soccer Squad Wins OC Kickoff Classic

San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Local Team Wins OC Kickoff Classic

The OC Warriors, a San Clemente-based men’s soccer team, won the 45+ age division at the inaugural Orange County Kickoff Classic Tournament on Aug. 27.

The team, made up entirely of San Clemente residents, played five games spaced out over two weekends at the Great Park in Irvine, and came away with the first-place trophy.

The team includes: Johnny Jackman, Uwe Zwayschka, Elliot Sarabia, Brandon Hernandez, James Cahill, Ramon De La Cruz, Frank Ripullo II, Lloyd Cox, Lance Yurada, Paul Konrad, Robert Mellon, Alejandro Paez, Kader Sherzoy, Jim Burror, Mike Zapata, Pascal Barth and Sean Reis.