City Scoreboard: Pautsch Ends Collegiate Career with NCAA Division III Title

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Pautsch Ends Collegiate Career with NCAA Division III Title

San Clemente’s Marshall Pautsch ended his distinguished career as a pitcher on the Cal Lutheran baseball team by helping the Kingsmen win the NCAA Division III Championship.

Pautsch, who graduated from San Clemente High School in 2013, and Cal Lutheran rallied to defeat Washington & Jefferson in a best of three series. Washington & Jefferson won the first contest 12-3, but Cal Lutheran came roaring back to win the next two, including a 7-2 triumph in the decisive third game on May 30.

It was the first Division III title in Cal Lutheran program history.

Pautsch, a right-handed pitcher, started the first game for Cal Lutheran in the championship series. He surrendered seven runs (four earned) and eight hits over five innings. While it wasn’t his best outing, Pautsch was instrumental in the team reaching the championship.

Pautsch, the team’s No. 1 starter, tossed a gem in the Division III tournament’s opening round against Wheaton. Pautsch pitched eight innings, allowing just two runs while striking out 10 in a 4-2 victory.

He also earned the win in Cal Lutheran’s 9-7 victory over Concordia in the Division III West Regional Championship, which punched the team’s ticket to the Division III finals.

Pautsch led the Kingsmen in games started (18), wins (10), innings pitched (114 1/3) and strikeouts (105) his senior year. He tossed three complete games and posted a 3.31 ERA. He was named to the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s All-Conference first team.

Triton Girls Rugby Wins First Tournament

In its first-ever appearance in competition, the San Clemente Triton Rugby Club’s girls U12 team had a strong showing. The newly formed team went undefeated in the Torrey Pines 7s Rugby Tournament in La Jolla and captured the division title on June 17.

The local team was formed just one month ago, and plans on having a busy summer schedule full of competitions.

The girls U12 team includes: Reese Torticill, Catherine Flaherty, Maddie Finnerty, Addison Brislen, Rowan Chapman, Danica Snyder, Lina Lefebvre, Shaye Carabba, Claire Stafford and Mae Stafford. The team is coached by Sammy Irizarry, a 2013 graduate of San Clemente High School.

Summer Pole Vault Camp Open to CUSD Students

Brad Skovbo and Brian Rother have over a combined 70 years of experience in pole vaulting, and are offering to share their knowledge of the sport with interested Capistrano Unified School District student-athletes during a summer pole vault camp at San Clemente High School.

The camp will run twice a week during the summer. Practice schedules will be fluid and will adapt to the needs of each camper. All skill levels are welcome.

During each lesson, participants will learn the different skill sets required for the pole vault, including strength and body coordination.

For more information or to register, email Skovbo at mbskovbo@gmail.com.