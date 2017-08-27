City Scoreboard: Presho, Team USA Advance in World Volleyball Championships

San Clemente Times

Presho, Team USA Advance in World Volleyball Championship

San Clemente’s Kyler Presho and the U.S. Boys’ Youth National Team is making a run through the FIVB U19 World Championship in Bahrain.

Presho, who graduated from San Clemente High School in June, along with 11 other American players, have been competing on the other side of the world for the past several days.

The USA squad finished second in pool play.

The Americans lost to China in four sets in the next round on Aug. 25 and will play Puerto Rico on Aug. 26.

Team USA opened pool play with a four-set win over host-nation Bahrain on Aug. 19. Presho notched eight kills and had a team-high four blocks in the tournament opener. The Americans then defeated Puerto Rico and Tunisia before suffering an upset loss to Egypt on Aug. 22. Egypt went on to win the pool.

The tournament finals will take place on Aug. 27.

California Football Academy Wins West Coast Classic

The California Football Academy’s 2002-U16 boys team won its division championship at the 2017 West Coast Classic on Aug. 13.

The local team, which draws players from San Clemente, played four games in two days across Southern California to claim the title. The team lost to LA Premier 1-0 in pool play, but got revenge by defeating the same team 2-1 in the championship game. CAF player Armin Kazemi scored the game-winning goal in the finals. The team is coached by Andy Bird and Dan Foy.

Live Like Nick 5K Set for August 27

The fourth annual Live Like Nick 5K Run/Walk will take place at San Clemente High School on Aug. 27.

The event honors the life and legacy of standout SCHS student-athlete and UCLA football player Nick Pasquale, who died in an accident in 2013. The event raises funds for the Nick Pasquale Foundation, which provides scholarships for San Clemente youth. The foundation also uses funds to support SCHS athletics, Triton Football Pop Warner and Cheer.

The run/walk will take participants around SCHS and the surrounding area. Online registration is now open.

For more information on the Live Like Nick 5K, or to donate to the Nick Pasquale Foundation, visit www.nickpasqualefoundation.com or email info@nickpasqualefoundation.com.