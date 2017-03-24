City Scoreboard: San Juan Golfers Claim South County Cup

San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

San Juan Golfers Claim South County Cup

Home course knowledge proved to be a useful tool for San Juan Hills Golf Club over the weekend, as members of the local course claimed the third annual South County Cup tournament on their home soil.

The South County Cup involves teams from San Juan Hills, Shorecliffs Golf Club, San Clemente Municipal and Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club battling it out on the course over two days in a Ryder Cup-style team format.

After the second full day of competition on March 19, San Juan Hills emerged with 20.5 total points, four points clear of runner-up Bella Collina.

The first day of the competition featured pairs of golfers squaring off in various match play formats. The second day was decided by 18-hole individual match play contests.

San Juan Hills held a 3.5-point advantage after day one, and was able to extend its lead on Sunday. John Carter (three points) and Todd Knight (2.5 points) led the San Juan Hills team throughout the weekend.

The South County Cup trophy will remain in the San Juan Hills Golf Club pro shop until next season, when the tournament heads to Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club for its fourth installment.

Triton Football to Host Spring Break Camp

The San Clemente High School football program will be holding its Triton Rising Stars spring break football camp for interested players grades 2-8 starting April 3. The camp, which is led by the San Clemente coaching staff, will run through April 5 and will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Campers will be taught individual offensive and defensive football skills, as well as training techniques to build flexibility, balance and strength. Campers are asked to bring football cleats.

Cost to attend is $89, which includes a T-shirt, snacks and lunch. For more information or to register, visit www.tritonfootball.com.

Local Sinks Hole-in-One

San Clemente native Jeff Passalaqua made a hole-in-one at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course on March 9. Passalaqua got his ace on the 182-yard par-3 15th hole, using a four hybrid.