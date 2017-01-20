City Scoreboard: SC Surf Excels at Winter Classic

San Clemente Times

SC Surf Soccer Club Excels at Winter Classic

The San Clemente Surf soccer club had two teams excel at the Murrieta Surf Classic tournament on Jan. 15.

The club’s 2008 Ware boys team won its division in dominating fashion. The squad scored 22 goals in four victories, including an 8-3 win over San Diego Soccer Club in the championship game. The team trailed 0-2 in the final, but rallied to win.

The team includes: Luke Pool, Doran Farrell, Andres Montoya, Julian Duzman, John McClenahan, Arthur Tuverson, Maxwell Williams, Cesar Melgar, Owen Pratt and Tyson Christensen. The team is coached by Cameron Ware.

The club’s 2008 Ware girls team also had a successful run at the Murrieta Surf Classic and advanced to the championship game of its division. The team includes: Ava Edwards, Katarina Piantka, Sienna Marsh, Abby Wegener, Gabriela Charpentier, Lucy White, Cyndal Yetter, Lily Rasic and Blake Power. The team is coached by Ware.

New Interactive Sports App to Benefit Nick Pasquale Foundation

FireFan, a new interactive sports gaming app, has partnered with the San Clemente-based Nick Pasquale Foundation for a unique fundraising opportunity.

FireFan is a free app that allows users to predict minute-by-minute scenarios in professional sports games. Once registered, users can join leagues with family, friends or the public, and wager points on the outcome of a drive during a football game, or the final score.

Robert Chavez, a Capistrano Beach resident, represents the non-profit arm of FireFan’s developer, United Games, and instantly thought of the Nick Pasquale Foundation when searching for local nonprofits to partner with.

After downloading the app, users can type in the promotional code “LiveLikeNick,” to ensure the Nick Pasquale Foundation receives recognition. Users that use the promo code are given 18 free tokens, which Chavez said are enough to last three full NFL football games on the app. A portion of the app’s ad revenues will go toward the Nick Pasquale Foundation.

The Nick Pasquale Foundation benefits local student-athletes through scholarships and donations to local sports organizations.