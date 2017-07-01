City Scoreboard: SC Surf Soccer Club Wins Swallows Cup Tourney

San Clemente Times

SC Surf Soccer Team Wins Swallows Cup Tournament

The San Clemente Surf Soccer Club’s boys 2006 Nolan team won its division at the 2017 Swallows Cup on June 18.

The local team, which won the boys U11 division, bested a large field of local teams over a two-day stretch. The SC Surf team defeated Laguna United FC White 3-2 in the championship game at Forrester Ranch Park.

The team included: Griffin Blair, Davis Blake, Marcos Duzman, Hughie Eaton, Vance Ewell, Finn Johansson, Joe Makos, Conor Neville, David Rudnicki, Logan Seymour, Riley White, Henry Rothey and Beckett Miller.

Triton Rising Star Youth Football Camp to Begin in July

The San Clemente High School football coaching staff will be conducting its annual Triton Rising Stars Youth Football Camp on campus beginning July 10.

The camp is open to interested youth players ranging from first grade to middle school. The first session, for first- to- fifth-graders, will run from July 10 to July 13. The second session, for middle schoolers, will run July 17 to July 20.

All camps run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and campers will be taught all aspects of the game.

For more information or to register, visit www.tritonfootball.com.