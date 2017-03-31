City Scoreboard: SC Surf Soccer Teams Win Tournaments

San Clemente Times

SC Surf Soccer Teams Win Big Tournaments

The San Clemente Surf Soccer club had two teams win tournaments this month.

The club’s Boys 2006 Nolan squad claimed the Anaheim Cup championship on March 6. The team scored 21 goals in four games, defeating Anaheim FC 3-2 in the finals.

The SC Surf Girls 2000 EGSL team won its bracket at the high-profile Las Vegas Showcase tournament on March 19. The team bested the opposition in its eight-team bracket, defeating teams from Minnesota, Arizona and Utah. The team scored 10 goals and allowed just one at the tournament.