City Scoreboard: SC Surf Soccer Wins League Title

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

SC Surf Soccer Wins League Title

The 2003 San Clemente Surf Soccer Club’s girls team proved to be the top squad in the Southern California Developmental Soccer League. The local team went 9-1 over a 10-game season to finish first overall, scoring 26 goals while allowing only six.

The team was scheduled to compete in the league’s postseason this week.

The team includes: Natalia Almazan, Madelyn Poole, Tea Lopez, Lizzy Bywell, Lucy Twardy, Julia Tanner, Mckenna Nelson, Madelyn Kenney, Ava Sinacori, Jiselle Banuelos, Jennifer Palmer and Katrina Shoga.

Nighttime Pickleball Class to Be Offered in SC

San Clemente resident Raudel Barba will be offering instructional classes on how to play the sport of pickleball on Wednesday nights. Barba, who offers drop-in classes during the day, said this class is geared toward interested adults who would like to get a workout in after work and learn how to play the popular sport.

Pickleball resembles tennis. It is a racket sport that features singles or doubles teams volleying a plastic ball back and forth over a low net on a tennis surface. Pickleball courts are about half the size of a regulation tennis court.

Barba has been offering pickleball classes through the City of San Clemente Parks and Recreation department for several years.

Those interested in joining Barba’s new class will learn the basics and the rules of the game. Cost for four classes is $60. Cost to attend one class is $25.

The location and exact dates of the class is still being finalized, Barba said. For more information, contact Barba at raudelbarba@yahoo.com.