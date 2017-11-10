City Scoreboard: Triton Pee Wee Black Wins Orange Bowl

San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Triton Pee Wee Black Wins Orange Bowl

The San Clemente Tritons Pee Wee Black football team won the South Coast Youth Football Division 4 Orange Bowl on Oct. 29, capping off a great season.

The local team started the season 0-3-1 but rallied back to finish with a 5-4-1 overall record. The Triton Pee Wee Black team defeated a team from Santa Margarita 26-6 in the Orange Bowl championship game.

The team defeated squads from La Mirada and La Habra to reach the title game.

The San Clemente Tritons Pee Wee Black team includes: Wyatt Ankrom, Connor Bachhuber, Kelly Batson, Thomas Borgquist, Auston Diaz, David Diaz, James Diaz, PJ Flanagan, Battle Gideons, Thomas Hartanov, Rafael Hurtado, Gus Janson, Billy Kessler, Will L’hommedieu, Will Lokkesmoe, Frankie Martinez, Marcus McCarty, Russel Metcalf, Blake Mitchell, Axel Olander, Broderick Redden, Xander Rex, Will Sanders, and Gunnar Wright.

The team was coached by Brian Bachhuber, Byron Rex, Frank Martinez, Jason Diaz, Matt Haranov, Thomas Metcalf and Matt Redden.

San Clemente Little League Walk-In Registration Nov. 14

San Clemente Little League is hosting a walk-in registration day for the upcoming season on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Saddleback Church. The church is located at 1312 Calle Batido.

The session will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost to join Tee Ball to Single A (ages 5 to 7) is $195. Cost to join Double AA to Seniors (ages 8 to 15) is $250.

Parents interested in signing their children up are asked to visit www.sclittleleague.com and complete an online registration form before attending the walk-in registration.