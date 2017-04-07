City Scoreboard: West Coast FC Headed to Far West Regionals

San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

West Coast FC Team Headed to Far West Regionals

The West Coast Futbol Club’s Boys 1999 team punched its ticket to the Far West Regionals tournament in Seattle this summer following a first-place finish in the Cal South Regional League.

The local team, made up of players from San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, will travel to Seattle on June 19 and compete in the prestigious tournament that features the top club soccer teams on the West Coast.

The West Coast FC team locked up its first-place finish with a 3-1 win over Albion SC on April 2. The team recorded the strongest goal differential in its league by a wide margin, allowing just five goals while scoring 24 in eight matches.

Local players on West Coast FC Boys 1999 include: Trevor Denney, Braden Zines, Alberto Torres, Rhett Cook, Nick Aquino and Sam Guinane. The team is coached by Oliver Wyss.

SC Wrestlers Place at State Tournament

Kelan Stever and Vincent Morales, two members of the San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club, placed at the SCWAY California State Championship tournament in Clovis on April 2.

Stever, who wrestles in the 7- to 8-year old division and Morales, who competes in the middle school division, had to compete against the best wrestlers in the state over the two-day event. Morales placed seventh in his division, and Stever placed eighth.

The tournament capped off successful seasons for both young grapplers, who had to qualify through multiple regional events to reach the SCWAY Championships. A highlight of the season for Morales and Stever came at the Orange County Championship tournament, where Stever placed first and Morales placed fourth. The high finishes qualified the two wrestler’s spot in the state championship.