City Scoreboard: West Coast Futbol Club Wins Cal South National Cup

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

West Coast Futbol Club Wins Cal South National Cup

The West Coast Futbol Club’s Boys 99 Wyss team won the 2017 Cal South National Cup in Temecula on May 21.

The team, which draws players from San Clemente, entered the high-profile club tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in the U18 division. The team scored 25 goals and allowed just four against over a seven-game stretch. West Coast FC defeated Fullerton Rangers 2-1 in the championship match.

Local players on the team include Trevor Denney and Braden Zines. The team is coached by Oliver Wyss.

SCHS Baseball Program to Hold Summer Camps

The San Clemente High School baseball program will be holding summer camps at Vista Hermosa Sports Park for youth players ages 5 to 13, and for freshman-level players.

The freshman only camp will run from June 6 -9. The camp for youth players will run June 13-16. Players will be taught all aspects of the game, including pitching, hitting and defense. SCHS head coach Dave Gellatly and his staff will lead the camp.

For more information, contact Gellatly at 949.364.5554.