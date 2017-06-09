City Scoreboard: Youth Soccer Teams Excel in National, Local Tournaments

San Clemente Times

Our City Scoreboard brings you up to date on all the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. We want to run your scores, results and announcements. Email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

West Coast Futbol Club Ends Season as National Cup Finalists

The West Coast Futbol Club’s B2001 team capped off a stellar season by appearing in the championship match of the National Cup tournament in Norco on May 21. The local team, which draws several players from San Clemente, lost in the final 2-1.

The National Cup ended what was a long and successful season for the local team, which saw them capture the Southern California Developmental Soccer League’s Champion Division title.

San Clemente residents on the team include: Micah Usui, Daniel Tescano, Gabe Claudillo, Logan Twombley and Ryan Kowarsch. The team is coached by Nick Cucuk and Braeden Cloutier.

CFA Sweeps Competition in Huntington Beach

The California Football Academy’s Boys 2005s and Boys 2003s teams won their respective divisions at the Huntington Beach Sand Soccer Tournament on June 4.

Both the Boys 2005s and Boys 2003s team draw players from San Clemente and are coached by Andy Bird and Dan Foy, respectively.

Eighth Grader Makes an Ace at Talega

Bernice Ayer Middle Schooler James Bell pulled off the shot of a lifetime on the par-3 fifth hole at Talega Golf Club on May 26.

Bell, 14, hit his four-iron 215 yards onto the green and into the cup for a hole-in-one. He went on to shoot 75 (+3) playing from the blue tees.

Bell has only been playing golf for 18 months, according to his father Tony Bell, and plans on attending San Clemente High School next fall.