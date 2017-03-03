City Scoreboard: Youth All-Star Team Wins AYSO Tournament

San Clemente Times

Youth All-Star Team Wins AYSO Area Tourney

The San Clemente-based AYSO Region 111 U10 All-Star team defeated the All-Stars from San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point on Feb. 12 to capture the AYSO Area Tournament Championship.

The San Clemente squad bested the field of 18 All-Star teams at the tournament, which was held at Lake Forest Sports Park.

The team includes: Claire Massamiri, Emry Insley, Isabella Zerrer, Keira Tuomi, Melissa Tapia, Juliana Herson, Ashleigh Burns, Joy Carney, Maggie Campbell and Hannah Wood. The team is coached by Kristin Massamiri and Nicki Insley.

RedZone Elite Football Clinics Open

RedZone Elite, an organization that provides performance and training for youth football players in the South Orange County area, has begun its winter training clinics and is gearing up for the spring season.

Those interested in participating in RedZone Elite’s clinics, which are held every Saturday at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, will receive specific technique training for all positions. The clinics are open to youth football players from grades 6-11.

The RedZone Elite coaching staff consists of coaches with high-level college and NFL experience. RedZone Elite also stresses the importance of leadership skills and life lessons through its instruction.

RedZone Elite currently has one 7-on-7 passing league team and plans on adding additional teams in the near future.

For more information on RedZone Elite’s clinics, visit www.redzoneelite.com.