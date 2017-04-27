City Seeks Applicants for New Public Safety Task Force

San Clemente Times

At its March 2 meeting, the San Clemente City Council voted to create a Public Safety Task Force. The purpose of the task force is to review, discuss and analyze data to achieve consensus on recommendations for potential implementation measures related to Police Services, according to a press release from the city.

“The task force will also initiate and develop a community-based public safety strategic planning process that will result in a public safety strategic plan for the City Council to review and approve for future implementation,” the press release stated.

The City Council is now accepting applications from members of the public who are interested in serving on this task force. The task force will consist of key stakeholders supported by a representative from the City Manager’s office. The 10 stakeholders will be two City Council members; one planning commissioner; one Beaches, Parks and Recreation commissioner; one human affairs committee member; one representative from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department; and four members of the public, which will include people in the education and business communities.

The Council, commissions and committees represented on the task force will each appoint their respective representatives to the task force. The City Council will also appoint four members of the public to serve on the task force.

Those who are interested in being considered for appointment to the Public Safety Task Force may download an application from the city’s website at www.san-clemente.org, or contact Lori Ojeda of the City Clerk’s Office at 949.361.8200 and request that an application be mailed or emailed to you.

Submit your application to the City Clerk at City Hall, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, in time for it to be received before 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. —Staff