City to Send Letter of Concern to NRC Regarding SONGS Inspection

By Eric Heinz
The incident that took place Aug. 3 at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) with a canister that was almost dropped prompted the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to conduct a special investigation at the nuclear power plant.
What had Councilmember Steve Swartz concerned was that it wasn’t reported directly to cities in the immediate radiation evacuation zones nor was it brought up during the latest Community Engagement Panel Meeting (CEP) until a whistleblower told the panel what had happened on Aug. 9, said Swartz, who is the city’s liaison to the CEP, which is a quarterly panel that provides information on SONGS; it is not a policy-making body.
“It’s the lack of notification and response to the incident, and that we haven’t given consent to the fact that we’re hosting…a nuclear storage site and that we want to see some compensation in preparation coming to the city to assist us with potential disasters, and this ties into the demand for there to be 24-7 monitoring that’s available for the public to view,” Swartz said.
The NRC is scheduled to start its inspection on Sept. 10 and a report will be out weeks later following the visit. Councilmember Lori Donchak suggested sending two people from the City Council to join the NRC in their visit.
Swartz said above all, the city needs to know what kind of dangers it could face should an incident damage a canister.
Each canister contains roughly a Chernobyl nuclear disaster. When these thin-wall Chernobyl cans are breached from cracking caused by moist salt air or from scratches, they can leak and explode. Once a crack starts the NRC says it can grow through the wall in only 16 years. Some San Onofre cans are already 15 years old. New Holtec cans are likely scratched from the metal canister guide rings as multiple attempts are made to get the canister straight in the storage hole.
Edison uses higher burnup fuels that genetate hydrides. When combined with air, the can explode. Most of the fuel rods are made from Zirconium. Zirconium powder is used to make fireworks ignite. The uranium fuel pellets are also subject to explosions. The Zirconium rods and uranium pellets are damaged from the higher burnup fuels used by San Onofre.
Edison has no plan in place to prevent leaks and explosions or to stop the radiation from leaking out into the environment. The NRC knows this, but is a captured government agency, so don’t count on them to do the right thing. We’re on our own here. Glad to see Steve and Lori advocating for our safety. However, no amount of money to the city will prevent permanent evacuations. Edison must store fuel in thick-wall transportable casks that can be monitored and maintained (inside and out) in order to PREVENT leaks and explosions. If we don’t get this right, nothing else matters. Instead, Edison plan to hide radiation leaks. Their Areva vender has a request into the NRC right now for this. It’s also a request that allows destroying the spent fuel pools, which is the only on-site approved method to unload defective canisters. Edison also needs a hot cell if it is shown that the super hot fuel cannot be returned to the pools, as Tom Palmisano (Edison Chief Nuclear Officer) said in a CEP meeting. Video and more information and sources at SanOnofreSafety.org.