City to Send Out Prop 218 Notices for Water Rate Changes

By Eric Heinz

The City Council conducted its final vote of approval to send out Prop 218 notices, the California state ballot initiative that requires adequate notice and a public hearing related to water rates, as it aims to approve a uniform base rate for its customers that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The city’s current rates are on a tiered system based on water usage, but the city contracted with Carollo Engineers to restructure its rates to unify the base rates rather than have tiered rates that can fluctuate based on usage.

According to a staff report, the city anticipates its water revenue will increase almost $1 million based on the proposals. The public hearing on the water rates is scheduled for Nov. 7.