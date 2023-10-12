The City of San Clemente and PierPride are combining to host an event on Thursday, Oct. 19, that celebrates the 95-year legacy of the San Clemente Municipal Pier.

Event guests will arrive at the Ole Hanson Beach Club to enjoy cocktails, appetizers, live music, and dinner and dessert on the terrace from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will also be surprises coinciding with the pier’s 95th birthday, and a “uniquely San Clemente” auction.

Tickets are $250.

Guests can also “sponsor” the pier, with 100% of proceeds going to preserving the historic structure. Sponsorships start at a Bronze level of $1,000 for two tickets, followed by Silver at $2,500 for four, Gold at $5,000 for six, and Platinum at $10,000 for a table of 10.

RSVP by visiting pierpride.org or calling 310.739.3517, where interested parties can also learn about sponsorship benefits.

The Ole Hanson Beach Club is located at 105 W. Avenida Pico.