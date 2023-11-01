The City of San Clemente looks to serve its Latinx population on Thursday, Nov. 2, by hosting its first official Day of the Dead celebration that recognizes the sacred Día de los Muertos holiday.

Activity related to the event began on Monday, Oct. 30, which was the first day residents were able to place offerings and tributes to their deceased loved ones on an altar at Max Berg Plaza Park.

The altar, or ofrenda, will still be present during Thursday’s event, which will also feature face painting, traditional food and drinks, sugar-skull crafts and several live performances of Ballet Folklorico, Danza Azteca and more.

Samantha Wylie, the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department director, told San Clemente Times that city staff have been encouraged to organize more inclusive events under the direction of City Manager Andy Hall, who joined the city in January.

Recognizing Día de los Muertos as “culturally important to a big portion” of the community, regarding San Clemente’s 18% Hispanic population, Wylie added that it was important to do something for the upcoming occasion.

“While we celebrate Monster Dash and we do that fun activity for Halloween, the Day of the Dead celebration gives our other populations of our community an opportunity to celebrate their cultural heritage and what’s important to their community as well,” she said.

Recreation Supervisor Alexandria Gallardo and Margarita Farias, a part-time recreation leader, played a significant role in organizing the event.

Gallardo was able to lean on her understanding of the holiday from celebrations she participated in during her childhood for help, she said, adding that Farias’ connections within the community also proved to be useful.

Several dance groups and local churches and nonprofits pitched in to make the event better, Gallardo said.

“For me, it was—I’m still always learning about my own culture,” said Gallardo. “You start doing research and stuff, like I might not have known all about it when I was a kid, and definitely it’s been very informative for me.”

Farias, who’s worked for the city for roughly 15 years, is extremely passionate about San Clemente and its Hispanic community, according to Wylie.

Wylie also said that within Farias’ role, she’s “played a really big part” in the city’s outreach efforts and organization of various events relating to Latinx and Hispanic residents.

“When we told her that we were trying to start an event this year—and it was certainly coming up quickly, within 30 days—she jumped on it and really worked her connections within the community to secure the dance numbers and routines and performers,” said Wylie.

Farias also obtained donations from local markets that went toward organizing the food setup for the celebration.

“Nobody batted an eye when she approached them to say, ‘We’re doing this event, and I want you involved,’ ” Wylie said. “That’s kind of the power of Margarita.”

The city has planned for a turnout between 400 and 500 people. The Day of the Dead celebration will occur from 3:30-6:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to dress up.

For more information, the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department can be reached at 949.429.8797 or by email at recreation@san-clemente.org.