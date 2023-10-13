The City of San Clemente will host tryouts for its seasonal ocean lifeguard and lifeguard trainee positions Sunday, Oct. 15, just north of the San Clemente Municipal Pier.

Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m., followed by an 800-meter swim to be completed in 13.5 minutes or less. Candidates who finish in time will then compete in a 1,200-meter run-swim-run event, and successful candidates will be invited to interview later that day.

The starting pay for ocean lifeguards is $20.11 per hour and $15.75 per hour for trainees.

Eligible candidates are at least 16 years of age, must be available for a 92-hour training program during the months of February and March 2024 and must have a valid work permit by June 15, 2024.

Applicants must either complete an online application or in person on Oct. 15. Contact Lt. Sean Staudenbaur at staudenbaurs@san-clemente.org or call 949.361.8219 for more information. The application can be found at governmentjobs.com.