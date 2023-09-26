Though pickleball play is currently available at San Gorgonio Park, by the time early November rolls around, the sport will no longer be played there, according to city officials.

Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department Director Samantha Wylie said on Monday, Sept. 25, that the courts at San Gorgonio will be closed no later than Nov. 7, with all play transitioning to Richard T. Steed Memorial Park.

At the San Clemente City Council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 14, City Manager Andy Hall reported that the foundation for temporary courts at Steed had been laid and that the city was waiting for it to cure before moving forward.

The curing process is expected to last roughly a month.

“Once that’s cured, we are literally just days away, at that point, (from) putting up the nets and the things, and we’ll be ready to go,” Hall said.

Wylie added that the city will engage in marketing before the new courts’ opening date, which will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Councilmembers voted on May 16 to direct staff to proceed with building eight temporary courts at Steed Park, in advance of the city seeking to build a permanent pickleball facility at the site. The $2 million project was included in the Capital Project Funds section of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget.

Additionally, the new children’s playground at San Gorgonio is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Sept. 27, according to Wylie. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.