Aronid Ponce, front, and Estefani Rojas serve The Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar white clam chowder during Seafest on Oct. 1 at the San Clemente Pier.
Clam Power: San Clemente Seafest’s 30th Year Draws Hundreds to the Pier

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Heated rivalries of the best clam chowder in San Clemente were reignited during the 30th annual San Clemente Seafest clam chowder cook-off. Vendors, patrons and the grom surf competition also took pace. This year’s cook-off winners included a variety of restaurants, individuals and organizations. The San Clemente Pier was also supported by the PierPride organization, which raises funds for maintenance of the Pier. People can now text “SC PIER” to 50155 to donate.

2017 Chowder Cook-Off Winners List:

Judges’ Best Chowder Individual

First place: San Clemente Journal

Second place: Kumon Math and Reading Center

Third place: Financial Edge Alliance

Fourth place: i-5 Freedom Network

 

Judges’ Best Chowder Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar
Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa

Judges’ Best Decorated Individual
First place: USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines
Second place: San Clemente Journal
Third place: Solitary Exposure
Fourth place: PierPride Judges

Best Decorated Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar
Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa

People’s Choice Best Chowder Individual
First place: USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines
Second place: San Clemente Journal

Third place: i-5 Freedom Network

Fourth place: San Clemente Exchange Club

People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar

Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa

