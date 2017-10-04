Clam Power: San Clemente Seafest’s 30th Year Draws Hundreds to the Pier

Photos and text by Eric Heinz
Heated rivalries of the best clam chowder in San Clemente were reignited during the 30th annual San Clemente Seafest clam chowder cook-off. Vendors, patrons and the grom surf competition also took pace. This year’s cook-off winners included a variety of restaurants, individuals and organizations. The San Clemente Pier was also supported by the PierPride organization, which raises funds for maintenance of the Pier. People can now text “SC PIER” to 50155 to donate.
Aronid Ponce, front, and Estefani Rojas serve The Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar white clam chowder during Seafest on Oct. 1 at the San Clemente Pier.
Brittany Price of Café Mimosa stirs a pot of white clam chowder during Seafest on Oct. 1 at the San Clemente Pier.
Jade Steinheimer serves a red clam chowder on behalf of PierPride, which raises funds for maintenance of the San Clemente Pier.
The Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar served up lobsters from the girl during Seafest.
2017 Chowder Cook-Off Winners List:
Judges’ Best Chowder Individual
First place: San Clemente Journal
Second place: Kumon Math and Reading Center
Third place: Financial Edge Alliance
Fourth place: i-5 Freedom Network
Judges’ Best Chowder Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar
Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa
Judges’ Best Decorated Individual
First place: USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines
Second place: San Clemente Journal
Third place: Solitary Exposure
Fourth place: PierPride Judges
Best Decorated Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar
Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa
People’s Choice Best Chowder Individual
First place: USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines
Second place: San Clemente Journal
Third place: i-5 Freedom Network
Fourth place: San Clemente Exchange Club
People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant
First place: Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar
Second place: Pierside Restaurant and Bar
Third place: Café Mimosa
