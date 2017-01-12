CLUP Approval from Coastal Commission Could Be Delayed a Year

By Eric Heinz

On Friday, Jan. 13, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) is expected to vote to delay the adoption of the city of San Clemente’s proposed Coastal Land Use Program (CLUP) in order to continue studying documents related to the program.

The CLUP is the CCC’s way of giving development application authority to local governments while the CCC retains ultimate authority over developments within the coastal zone, which spans about 1,000 feet inland from the coastline.

“We don’t see a problem with (delaying) it, and it is pretty typical that they do such a thing,” City Manager James Makshanoff wrote. “It will give us some time to work through some of their comments. Staff plans to meet with the CCC staff next week to discuss the process.”

Noaki Schwartz, a spokesperson for the CCC, said the city will not be able to change their application at-will, but the commission’s staff can work with the city to make amendments.

“The commission continues to process coastal development permit applications in the city until there is a fully certified LCP,” Schwartz wrote in an email. “The certified LUP (the old plan) is used as guidance. Commission staff would check to make sure new proposed projects do not conflict with the proposed new coastal LUP.”

Groups and people who have outstanding lawsuits against the city’s sober living and short-term rental zoning ordinances may have to wait to see what the final outcome of the CLUP will be. As of right now, the current CLUP will remain in place until the new one is adopted. The new CLUP includes the city’s zoning for sober living and short-term rental residences. We will update this article with the CCC’s vote on Friday. Live streaming of the meeting is available at www.coastal.ca.gov.