Coalition to Save San Clemente to Host ‘Not My Toll Road’ Concert

San Clemente Times

In its efforts against the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) toll road proposals, the Coalition to Save San Clemente will host an event on Saturday,

Sept. 9, at The Reserve Clubhouse and Park (1120 Colina Rodante, San Clemente) from 4-7:30 p.m. The festivities are expected to include activities for children and feature 80s music by San Diego band, The Groove Factory.

“The fundraising event will help to raise funds to halt the planned 241 Toll Road Extension into South Orange County via legal challenges and other grassroots efforts,” a press release from the coalition stated. “Those wishing to attend can support the cause by making a suggested $15 donation for adults and $5 for children.”

There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

The TCA is currently studying possible areas where a new tolled thoroughfare could possibly be constructed through San Clemente. Officials with the agencies have presented information about increased traffic congestion in the next few decades could hamper South Orange County’s mobility. Opponents to that notion say once the I-5 Pico expansion is completed, motorists will experience significantly reduced congestion in the area.

For more information about the coalition, visit www.coalitiontosavesanclemente.com. More information on the proposed toll roads can be found at www.getmovingoc.org.