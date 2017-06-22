By Eric Heinz



At the California Coastal Commission’s May meeting, members of the public asked the governing body to move its July meeting to San Diego County, as an informational presentation is scheduled to take place regarding spent nuclear fuel storage at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Monterey, so the Coastal Commission moved the meeting to Malibu, about 300 miles closer.

But last week, U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, CA-49, issued a statement demanding the meeting should be closer to the residents it affects. The Coastal Commission, which schedules meetings a year in advance, moved the item to the Malibu meeting, but representatives said they would not include a new San Diego meeting.

The meeting in Malibu is scheduled for Aug. 9-11 at the Pepperdine University Drescher Graduate Campus, located at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway. An agenda for the meeting has not yet been published.

Coastal Commission staff, members of the power plant’s majority stockholder Southern California Edison and possibly a Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff member are expected to attend. The meeting will be live streamed at www.coastal.ca.gov. People in attendance can fill out speaker slips to speak, and comments can be submitted to sanonofrecomments@coastal.ca.gov. —EH