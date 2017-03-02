Colorful Music: Children Paint Pianos ahead of Musical Performance

Photo Gallery of Piano1 (1280x853) Children paint pianos during the Keys by the Sea event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Casa Romantica. The pianos will be played by young musicians during an event on Sunday, March 5, at the Casa. Piano2 (1280x853) Children paint pianos during the Keys by the Sea event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Casa Romantica. The pianos will be played by young musicians during an event on Sunday, March 5, at the Casa. Piano3 (1280x853) Children paint pianos during the Keys by the Sea event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Casa Romantica. The pianos will be played by young musicians during an event on Sunday, March 5, at the Casa. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

If drawing on the walls gets children in trouble, what punitive measures are dealt for slathering a piano in color? In this case, none.

Young kids came out to Casa Romantica on Saturday, Feb. 25, to participate in “Keys by the Sea” to paint two pianos, which will be used in a performance at noon on Sunday, March 5, at Casa Romantica.

Young musicians will perform on the instruments during the upcoming D. Yoder Family Sunday, a program that offers free admission throughout the day along with an entertainment event based on rotating themes.

The event is free to attend.