Community Engagement Panel to Meet Thursday, Sept. 14

San Clemente Times

The quarterly Community Engagement Panel (CEP) meeting, which involves many governmental and energy company interests at informational forums regarding San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, in Oceanside at the QLN Conference Center, located at 1938 Avenida Del Oro.

The main topics of discussion on the agenda will focus on dry-cask storage of spent nuclear fuel, which is slated to be stored at the shuttered nuclear power plant campus beginning in the next year or so.

“Speakers will include Lisa Edwards, a senior program manager at the Electric Power Research Institute, who will address industry efforts to advance inspection methods and aging management guidance for passive dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel,” a press release from Southern California Edison stated.

Recently, Edison, the majority stakeholder in SONGS and watchdog group Citizens’ Oversight Projects reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit regarding the legality of the permit issued by the California Coastal Commission to store the spent fuel. The settlement requires Edison to search for additional locations for temporary or permanent storage, as well as inspect the dry-cask storage units more frequently than originally proposed.

Informational booths will be available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The meeting is planned to be live-streamed on the CEP website, www.songscommunity.com.